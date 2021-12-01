Texas landowners demand federal funds for property damage from migrants: 'We have heard nothing'

A representative for South Texas landowners said on Wednesday that damage to property from the migrant surge calls for federal aid "because it’s the federal government’s job to secure the border."

"Right now it’s un-secure," said South Texans’ Property Rights Association executive director Susan Kibbe on "Fox & Friends."

TEXAS BORDER LANDOWNER BLASTS BIDEN ADMIN: CALL THIS WHAT IT IS, A HUMANITARIAN AND SECURITY 'CRISIS'

Kibbe's comments came after Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, met with local leaders in Del Rio, Texas to discuss how the migrant surge is impacting the community.

At the meeting, landowners raised concerns that their property has been affected by the migrant surge and the issue is being overlooked. The South Texans’ Property Rights Association said landowners have experienced property damage and worker shortages.

While local law enforcement and city officials asked for more funding, border communities have already secured $30 million from the federal government to reimburse local communities and non-governmental organizations who had spent significant resources on migrant care, according to FOX 44.

Sen. Cornyn said he would relay the issue to officials in D.C.

Kibbe told Ainsley Earhardt that Sen. Cornyn has been "supportive." However, the GOP does not have control to tackle the issue immediately since it is in the minority in Congress.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Kibbe said "landowners are facing a daily incursion of illegal immigration on their property" including "drive-thrus by vehicles through fences and gates and Illegals walking through private property breaking into hunting camps."

"It’s getting very expensive. We have heard nothing from the federal government on help for private property owners."