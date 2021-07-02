Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Published

Texas landowner fears for kids' safety amid worsening border crisis, says they can't play outside anymore

Alison Anderson said migrant activity has "increased dramatically" over past few weeks.

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
Alison Anderson, who recently moved to Del Rio, Texas, with her family, said Friday on "Fox & Friends" that she is constantly concerned for the safety of her three daughters amid the worsening border crisis. 

The Texas and Arizona governors recently called for help from other states to aid in mitigating the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Governor Greg Abbott points to the Biden administration’s "open border polices" for the ongoing surge of illegal immigrants.

"It was peaceful for a while," Anderson said, before adding that has changed in the last six months or so.

"I was actually enjoying having peace of mind and allowing our kids to play outside, but they can't do that anymore."

FOX NEWS POLL: HALF OF VOTERS SUPPORT THE BORDER WALL

Anderson said migrant activity has dramatically increased over the past few weeks.

"I have neighbors constantly calling me – elderly neighbors, specifically – that are concerned and fearful."

Texans face worsening crisis at the border Video

She provided a harrowing account of illegal immigrants entering her neighbor’s property.

"Three nights ago, there was a group at our next-door neighbor's house circling the vehicles and tapping on their daughter's bedroom window."

Addressing the crisis has fallen on states, as the Biden administration is focused on the "root causes" of immigration rather than the immediate issues at hand.

Governors are now taking action on their own.

Abbott announced plans to restart construction on the border wall in the state and criticized the administration for ending the Trump-era Remain-in-Mexico policy.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plan to send National Guard troops and law enforcement officials to Texas and Arizona in response to the plea for help.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT JOINS TRUMP AT SOUTHERN BORDER AS HE BECOMES BIGGEST THORN IN BIDEN'S SIDE

Anderson said her family has encountered illegal immigrants for years.

"I'm grateful for the additional support that we're getting here with law enforcement," she said. "I wish Border Patrol was able to go and do their jobs again."

"It's scary. I want safety. I want something done."

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.