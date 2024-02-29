Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox & Friends First

Texas helicopter pilot shoulders cost to battle raging wildfires: 'Everything around town is completely ash'

Pilot's volunteer operation costing up to $8,000 per day

By Mija Maslar Fox News
Published
close
Texas pilot helping mitigate explosive wildfires relays extent of dangers: Everything is completely ash Video

Texas pilot helping mitigate explosive wildfires relays extent of dangers: Everything is completely ash

Dustin Johnson, a pilot helping fight out-of-control wildfires devastating Texas, relays the severity of the devastation.

A Texas pilot is footing the cost to help mitigate the state's second-largest wildfire in history.

Dustin Johnson, co-owner of Cedar Ridge Aviation in Knox City, joined "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday to describe the severity of the wildfires devastating the state's northern Panhandle area.

"The people are in shock," Johnson told co-host Carley Shimkus. 

"Everything around the town is completely ash."

The father of two is helping to fight the fires by dumping water from his helicopters using Bambi buckets.

WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS TEXAS PANHANDLE

Smoke and fire

Smoke and fire rise from wildfires in a location given as Texas, U.S., in this handout picture released on February 27, 2024. (Greenville Fire-Rescue/Handout via REUTERS )

"We try to locate the closest water source possible," Johnson said. "We had circles we were making dropping water right on the flames."

"The fire line is so large, getting from one side of the fire to the other could take up to an hour in a helicopter," he said.

The volunteer firefighter spent 12 hours dumping water on Wednesday to quell the inferno.

"I've never seen anything that compares to the magnitude of this fire." 

Car drive in smoke

Cars drive as smoke and fire rise from wildfires in a location given as Texas, U.S., in this handout picture released on February 27, 2024. (Greenville Fire-Rescue/Handout via REUTERS )

Johnson's volunteer mission focused around the town of Canadian, Texas.

"It was left up to volunteers and the local fire department," he said. "The only aircraft I saw all day were locally owned."

To keep the volunteer operation going, he’s shelling out up to $8,000 per day.

His fleet is joined by three other operators from west Texas.

Johnson has answered the call of duty throughout his flying career, volunteering for firefighting missions and search-and-rescue operations.

The Texas Panhandle fire has consumed nearly 900,000 acres, prompting widespread evacuations, road closures and emergency declarations. 

Wildfires

Aerial view of wildfires in Texas U.S., February 27, 2024 in this picture obtained from social media. (Patrick Ryan/via REUTERS)

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the blaze is the second largest in Texas' history, since the state began recording the data in 2005.

The largest fire burning is the Smokehouse Creek Fire north of Stinnett, with only 3% containment.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, dry conditions and above-normal temperatures caused an increased risk of wildfire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 Texas counties because of the rapidly spreading wildfires in the Lone Star State.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Wildfires rage across Texas panhandle Video

Mija Maslar is a booker on "Fox & Friends First" on Fox News Channel. 