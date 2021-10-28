Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: 'We are building our own border wall'

Abbott calls on states to 'step up' and hold onto the US until Republicans regain control

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that his state was forced to take action and develop its own border wall as President Biden continues to ignore the ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border.

"Texas is stepping up and we are building our own border wall. That process has already begun," Abbott told "Tucker Carlson Tonight." We are in the process of getting bids on it and I am told to expect part of the Texas wall to be completed before the end of this calendar year."

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, according to his office, who said he is in good health and experiencing no symptoms. Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor's mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Abbott told  Carlson that he has also dispatched 6,500 National Guard and DPS [Department of Public Safety] troopers to the border to contain the surge in migrant caravans crossing into the U.S.

The agents have been tasked with identifying possible points of entry and installing razor wire to deter those who wish to enter illegally, he explained.

"If they do come across the border, The National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety are authorized to arrest any of these people who make it through our blockade efforts and put them in jail for violating a crime of criminal trespassing in the state of Texas," he said.

DEL RIO, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Border Patrol agents and members of the National Guard patrol a checkpoint entry near the Del Rio International Bridge on September 22, 2021 in Del Rio, Texas. Thousands of immigrants, mostly from Haiti, seeking asylum have crossed the Rio Grande into the United States. Families are living in makeshift tents under the international bridge while waiting to be processed into the system. U.S. immigration authorities have been deporting planeloads migrants directly to Haiti while others have crossed the Rio Grande back into Mexico. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Abbott said Biden is trying to "redesign the United States of America in a completely lawless way."

"They talked about this on the campaign trail when all the Democrats were on the same debate stage talking about, quite literally, these socialistic policies they would employ in the United States…," he said.

"That leaves it to the states now to step up and do everything we can to hold onto the United States of America until Republicans can regain control of Congress and the presidency."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.