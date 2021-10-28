Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: 'We are building our own border wall'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that his state was forced to take action and develop its own border wall as President Biden continues to ignore the ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border.

"Texas is stepping up and we are building our own border wall. That process has already begun," Abbott told "Tucker Carlson Tonight." We are in the process of getting bids on it and I am told to expect part of the Texas wall to be completed before the end of this calendar year."

Abbott told Carlson that he has also dispatched 6,500 National Guard and DPS [Department of Public Safety] troopers to the border to contain the surge in migrant caravans crossing into the U.S.

The agents have been tasked with identifying possible points of entry and installing razor wire to deter those who wish to enter illegally, he explained.

ABBOTT BANS ANY ENTITY FROM ENFORCING COVID-19 MANDATE

"If they do come across the border, The National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety are authorized to arrest any of these people who make it through our blockade efforts and put them in jail for violating a crime of criminal trespassing in the state of Texas," he said.

Abbott said Biden is trying to "redesign the United States of America in a completely lawless way."

"They talked about this on the campaign trail when all the Democrats were on the same debate stage talking about, quite literally, these socialistic policies they would employ in the United States…," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP