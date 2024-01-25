As Texas faces potential federal standoff, state AG says border looks like Biden 'cut a deal with cartels'

As Texas faces a potential standoff between state National Guard forces and federal Border Patrol on the border in Eagle Pass, the state's top lawman said the crisis gives the impression President Biden "cut a deal" with the cartels controlling parts of the boundary.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News on Thursday he is not entirely sure what Biden's next move will be after the Supreme Court signaled the feds could take down razor wire in state-controlled Shelby Park, while not explicitly prohibiting Gov. Greg Abbott from reinstalling it.

"As far as a showdown, I don't know what Joe Biden is going to do. So far, it seems like every decision he's made has been a bad decision for our country," Paxton said.

"He is cooperating — not just cooperating, but he's literally in partnership with these cartels."

Paxton said that under previous presidents, illegal immigrants and cartel smugglers would hide from Border Patrol, fearing consequences including deportation.

But, under Biden, members of transnational criminal organizations actively seek out Border Patrol so that they are put into the veritable pipeline of foreign nationals dispersed into the country, he suggested.

"Joe Biden has cut a deal somehow where these cartels transport people directly to the Border Patrol, and then they move them around the country. So we're in a terrible situation."

As "Hannity" host Sean Hannity previously cited conjecture from former FBI intel and counter-terror officials of the looming terrorism threat from millions of unidentified foreign nationals being allowed in by Biden, Paxton concluded that he fears for the consequences of Biden's decision-making.

Paxton also thanked South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem for her support, as she and about two dozen other GOP governors from Alaska to New Hampshire voiced support for how Abbott and Texas are responding to Biden and the impasse in Eagle Pass.

Hannity wondered aloud whether Biden is angling for a "showdown in Texas" in that regard.

The last instance of a president usurping state control of a National Guard corps was in 1957 when Arkansas Democratic Gov. Orval Faubus deployed troops to prevent the integration of a high school in Little Rock.

Then-President Eisenhower invoked federal control of the state's guard and the "Little Rock Nine" were allowed to attend class at the otherwise all-White school.

In 1794, the administration of then-President Washington federalized the Pennsylvania militia and several other states' troops to quell the "Whiskey Rebellion" in the Alleghenies.

In the Keystone State at the time, some civilians began resorting to violence and other aggressive means to prevent the feds from collecting a new excise tax on whiskey that had been the brainchild of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton.

Washington reportedly joined the federalized contingent on its way into the region, where ultimately more than 100 people were arrested, but many later acquitted or released.