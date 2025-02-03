Texas Democrat who sent his kids to private school criticizes parents who do the same

Texas Democrat Gene Wu said in a video posted to X on Monday that parents send their kids to private school "so they don’t have to have their kids with your kids," even though a previous social media post from him indicated he also chose private school for his children.

"How do we tell people we’re going to take your money and give it to rich people, so they can send their kids to private school, so they don’t have to have their kids with your kids," Wu told a crowd on Monday during a demonstration against a proposed school choice bill.

On Jan. 24, 2025, Texas State Senator Brandon Creighton filed Senate Bill 2 , the Texas Education Freedom Act, which would give students universal access to school choice and provide at least $2,000 each year to students’ education savings account. If a family decides to enroll their child in a private school, each student would receive $10,000 per year, and students with a disability enrolling in a private school would receive $11,500 per year. A similar version of the bill reportedly failed three times in 2023.

Wu, who is the chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, has previously spoken out against school choice, saying it was a giveaway to Republican donors. In a series of posts on social media in May 2022, Wu revealed that he attended a private school and that he sent his own kids to a private school.

"I went to a private school for high school. My family would have loved to have money back... But they didn't need it. I would love to get $12k of state money for my kids in private school. BUT that doesn't seem fair in the least bit," he wrote at the time.

He continued his argument that universal school choice in the form of vouchers was a "scam" and would be only to the benefit of "billionaire mega-donors."

"Greg Abbott is putting his billionaire mega-donors over Texas students. Every dollar spent on his billionaire voucher scam is a dollar taken from our classrooms. The governor should fully fund our neighborhood schools — not defund them w/ a private school voucher scam," he wrote.



Fox News Digital reached out for a comment to Wu’s office, but did not immediately receive a response.

In a press release announcing Senate Bill 2, Creighton said that "this session, we are fully committed to passing universal, comprehensive school choice legislation, ensuring every Texas family has access to the educational opportunities they deserve. It’s time for Texas to join the 32 other states that already empower parents and students with greater educational freedom."

