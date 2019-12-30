Tomi Lahren rips Beto O'Rourke as he blames gun laws for Texas church shooting

Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren did not hold back on "anti-gun rights" Democrats in the aftermath of Sunday's shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. But she reserved a special rebuke for former presidential candidate and Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

Two men were killed when a gunman opened fire on the congregation of 240 people, but within seconds the shooter was killed when an armed parishioner fired back.

"If you'll recall, former presidential candidate and Texas resident Beto O'Rourke, along with nearly every other Democrat in the race for president, seemed to think impeding on the rights of law-abiding Americans is the way to stop tragedy and violence," Lahren said on Monday's episode of "Final Thoughts."

"Well, I ask those anti-gun rights candidates this -- what would have happened at that Texas church yesterday morning if those good guys with guns weren't able to exercise their Second Amendment rights? How many more people would have died in that church? How many more families would have to ring in the new year without their loved ones?" she said.

In fact, O'Rourke tweeted about the shooting on Sunday, writing, "Clearly what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working."

It seems Lahren could not disagree more. "That gunman walked into that church to destroy innocent lives. But he was quickly reminded you don't mess with Texas and you don't mess with the Second Amendment," she said.

The Dallas Morning News reported that a Texas state law was put into effect following a 2017 shooting at a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church, in which 26 people were killed and 20 more were wounded. The new measure allowed churches, synagogues, and mosques, which previously barred gun-owners, to have armed volunteer security.

"Now the details surrounding the shooter, the motive and the tragedy will continue to emerge in the coming days," Lahren continued, "But what we do know is this -- good guys armed with guns and their Second Amendment rights stood up, stepped up and stopped tragedy before it could get much, much worse."

"You will never stop evil people by infringing on the rights of good people. Ever!" she argued. "Someone who is in the mindset to take a shotgun into a church, open fire on innocent people as they worship the Lord doesn't care about decency, human life, the laws on the books, let alone the gun laws that Democrats and anti-gun advocates want to pass."

"When the rubber hits the road, laws are not going to protect you," Lahren concluded, "The government is not going to protect you. Politicians sitting in D.C. are not going to protect you. Hold on to your rights because they may save your life."

To see Lahren's full remarks and for more episodes of Tomi Lahren's daily commentary

Fox News Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.