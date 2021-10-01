Texas county official: Border Patrol 'tied up' with Haitian migrants, can't focus on drug, human traffickers

Val Verde, Texas County Commissioner Beau Nettleton said Friday that Border Patrol agents are "tied up" processing large groups of Haitian and Venezuelan migrants and therefore cannot focus on human and drug traffickers entering the U.S.

BORDER PATROL AGENTS MUST BE VACCINATED BY NOV OR FACE BEING FIRED: WHISTLEBLOWER

BEAU NETTLETON: Well, you have two different sets of groups. You have this group, which is mostly made up of Haitians and Venezuelans that are just looking for Border Patrol and to give up so they can be allowed into the country. And then you have the other groups that are out there that don’t want to be caught because they’re hauling drugs, fentanyl and different types of things, and human trafficking and God knows what else is going on out there. And these Border Patrolmen are so tied up with these large groups—trying to process them and deal with them they don’t have time to be out in the field to deal with the other issues.

