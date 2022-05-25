Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Texas school shooting: Beto O’Rourke ripped for interrupting Gov. Abbott's update

Beto O'Rourke's actions were disrespectful to the victims and families of the Texas school shooting, Lt. Chris Olivarez said on 'The Story'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Uvalde resource officer encountered Texas shooter: Lt. Chris Olivarez Video

Uvalde resource officer encountered Texas shooter: Lt. Chris Olivarez

Texas DPS officer describes the ‘heroic efforts’ of a Uvalde school resource officer on ‘The Story.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Department of Public Safety officer Lt. Chris Olivarez criticized Beto O'Rourke for interrupting Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on the Texas school shooting on "The Story."

UVALDE SHOOTING: TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SAYS CHICAGO, NYC CRIME PROVES HARSHER GUN LAWS NOT SOLUTION

LT. CHRIS OLIVAREZ: I don’t want to get involved in politics right now, at this time of mourning, but that was out of line. I do agree with the mayor’s [Don McLaughlin] assessment from Uvalde in that particular incident. It was completely out of line and disrespectful not only during the press conference but also at this time of mourning to the victims and the families morning the loss of their children and everyone else that was involved in this tragic situation. It’s simply uncalled for.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Beto O’Rourke was out of line and disrespectful: Texas DPS Lt. Olivarez Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.