Texas school shooting: Beto O’Rourke ripped for interrupting Gov. Abbott's update

Texas Department of Public Safety officer Lt. Chris Olivarez criticized Beto O'Rourke for interrupting Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on the Texas school shooting on "The Story."

LT. CHRIS OLIVAREZ: I don’t want to get involved in politics right now, at this time of mourning, but that was out of line. I do agree with the mayor’s [Don McLaughlin] assessment from Uvalde in that particular incident. It was completely out of line and disrespectful not only during the press conference but also at this time of mourning to the victims and the families morning the loss of their children and everyone else that was involved in this tragic situation. It’s simply uncalled for.

