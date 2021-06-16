VA parents slam McAuliffe for calling CRT objections a 'right-wing conspiracy': 'We're a huge coalition'

Two Loudoun County, Virginia parents slammed Democrat Terry McAuliffe on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday after the gubernatorial candidate dismissed their concerns about "critical race theory" curriculum as a right-wing conspiracy.

In audio obtained by Fox News, McAuliffe blames the ongoing controversy – which has exploded school board meetings – on his opponent Glenn Youngkin and former President Trump.

"That's another right-wing conspiracy," he said. "This is totally made up by Donald Trump and Glenn Youngkin. This is who they are. It's a conspiracy theory."

McAuliffe's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Cheryl Onderchain, a single mother of three, chided McAuliffe for his political jab, saying that there is a nonpartisan effort taking place to stop the so-called "woke" curriculum from being taught in the classroom.

"We have got Republicans, Democrats, independents, you name it. With regards to Mr. McAuliffe’s comments, I find it comical that anyone running for office would make such a bold statement when anyone running, Republican or Democrat, should be sitting down with parents and listening to and addressing our concerns it’s just really disheartening, especially for me, I have been working tirelessly on school issues for over a year and to have somebody running for government dismiss that, it's disheartening when they are making it about politics. We are a huge coalition and growing daily," she told co-host Todd Piro.

Rachel Pisani expressed "complete shock" over the statement by McAuliffe, who was governor of the state from 2014 to 2018.

"It’s astonishing to me that he would actually think that he can insult the number of moms, the number of parents, the number of teachers that are fighting against CRT," she said.

At a recent school board meeting, Pisani spoke out against critical race theory and the suspension of a gym teacher for his comments about gender.

