Teen performs anthem for Florida neighbors each night: The song 'means everything'

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
14-year-old Sonia Heisler has been singing the national anthem from her Florida driveway every night for weeks.

The Florida teenager who's lifted spirits during the coronavirus shutdown by singing the “The Star-Bangled Banner” appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday to share her inspiration for doing it.

“I feel like God has given me a gift so I might as well light a small corner of the world if I can,” Sonia Heisler told host Ainsley Earhardt on “Fox & Friends.”

Heisler has sung every night for the last three weeks from her family’s Orlando driveway, belting out the national anthem and a selection of songs.

FOX 35 captured the 14-year-old's performance on Saturday, noting that people in the neighborhood maintained social distancing while they listened.

Heisler's father told the station that he's impressed by how much people seem to appreciate his daughter’s singing, which has drawn as many as “13 golf carts, along with walkers and families from well over a mile away.”

Heisler has performed the national anthem a number of times, including at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at a local fire station, FOX 35 reported.

Heisler said that the national anthem is the “country in a song” and that it is “patriotism."

"The song means everything," she said, before giving viewers a rendition of the anthem.

Others around the country have used the gift of song to lift spirits during the lockdown or to thank health care workers, including Broadway legend Brian Stokes Mitchell, who sings every night at 7 from his apartment on the Upper West Side of New York City.

 Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.