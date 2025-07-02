Teen entrepreneurs turn simple hot dog idea into six-figure sensation at Jersey Shore

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Gen Z battles a surfeit of negative stereotypes, a shocking 93% of the age group have taken a step towards exploring their own business ownership, research shows.

Among them are 19-year-old business and economics majors Matt D'Arcy and Keith Stedronsky, who joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to kick off their new series highlighting young entrepreneurs hustling for the American dream.

At just 16 years old, the pair founded their own seasonal "Dogs Out" hot dog stand that has now made them more than six figures in profit and become a staple of the Jersey Shore.

"We were both bus boys at local restaurants. It was going well, but it wasn't really what we wanted to do, so we explored different options to try to make a couple bucks on the side, and we eventually figured [it] out," D'Arcy shared with co-hosts Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt.

The duo looked into zoning and permit requirements and learned they had to work with an already-zoned business. After pitching their idea to multiple sites and being rejected by most, one gave them their shot at success.

"We eventually went to the Osprey in Manasquan, New Jersey. It's a bar and club that brings in a thousand people a night, and we asked them to pitch our idea to them, and they loved us, and they gave us this opportunity, and it's been smooth rolling ever since," D'Arcy added.

The two work directly at the bar near the entry before moving over to the exit before the bar closes.

"We give them a small percentage of our sales," Stedronsky explained.

"On a Good Friday night, we could sell like 400 hot dogs."

Customers can buy one hot dog for $3 or two for $5.

"Dogs Out" also sells patriotic merchandise, including t-shirts for $20 apiece. The purchase of a shirt also includes a hot dog.

After graduation, the pair plan to hand the business down to their little brothers in hopes of starting something similar on a larger scale.