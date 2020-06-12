Expand / Collapse search
Ted Williams says Trump should 'butt out' of Seattle occupation debate: 'This is a state and local matter'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Former D.C. detective and Fox News contributor Ted Williams weighs in.

Fox News contributor Ted Williams, a former Washigton D.C. police detective, told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Friday that President Trump should "butt out" of the debate about how to handle the so-called "Capitol Hill Autonomus Zone" in Seattle.

"This is a state and local matter that should be taken care of," said Williams, putting the onus on Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Trump told Fox News' Harris Faulkner in an exclusive interview Thursday that "we're not going to let Seattle be occupied by anarchists" and promised that if Durkan and Inslee "don't straighten that situation out, we're going to straighten it out."

For her part, Durkan told CNN Thursday night that she did not know how long the protesters would continued to occupy the six-block area of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood before volunteering, "We could have a summer of love."

"We have right now, in Seattle, anarchy," Williams acknowledged. "We have armed demonstrators holding up an eight-block area in Seattle there and they are demanding free education, they are demanding the disbandment of the police department, these kinds of things are things that cannot take place or it is unrealistic."

"I've got to disagree [with the idea] we should just let this peter out," he continued. "It's not going to peter out."