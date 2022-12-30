Teacher fired for having students listen to Joe Rogan interview, Dr. Robert Malone says

Scientist and mRNA vaccine researcher Dr. Robert Malone went viral on Twitter after he claimed that a teacher in New York was fired for giving students an extra credit assignment.

The assignment, Malone wrote, was to listen to his interview with podcaster Joe Rogan.

"Crazy times... A teacher in NY was fired for having students listen to my interview with Rogan in an extra credit assignment. Commissioner of education demanded reinstatement with back pay, and evidently the district refuses to follow the order."

JOE ROGAN PODCAST GUEST EXPLAINS 'HEART-WRENCHING' SOURCE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE, IPHONE BATTERIES IN VIRAL VIDEO

Along with his Twitter post, which went viral with over 7,000 likes, Malone also shared a link to an appeal from the New York State Education Department’s website.

The appeal referenced an assignment that asked students a series of questions about a "podcast" involving Malone, who became controversial in late 2021 and 2022 for pushing back on government narratives around COVID-19 vaccinations and the liberal media’s response to the pandemic.

"Why was he banned from Twitter?" one question asked, apparently referencing Malone’s ejection from Twitter in Dec. 2021.

Another question prompted students about whether their "constitutional rights are being upheld or violated."

VACCINE RESEARCHER DR. ROBERT MALONE REINSTATED ON TWITTER AFTER BEING BANNED OVER COVID MISINFORMATION POLICY

The respondent claimed that this assignment "had no valid curricular purpose" and was actually a "misuse" of the teacher’s authority that would pressure students into believing "misinformation."

But some students went on the record to say that the teacher who gave the assignment, Adrianne Rickson, was an "amazing educator and advocate for students."

Another comment detailed the teacher’s impact on that student’s life: "Mrs. Rickson was the most amazing teacher I had … she motivated me and helped me be a better version of myself and … totally turned my life around."

While the appeal does not mention "Joe Rogan" specifically, Malone made headlines in Dec. 2021 after he appeared on Rogan’s show and discussed "mass formation psychosis" and what he called public hysteria over COVID-19 and vaccinations.

JOE ROGAN STEPS INTO ELON MUSK JET TRACKING DEBATE: 'I DON'T THINK IT'S A NICE THING TO DO'

That interview was later taken off of YouTube and widely censored on the internet, with Malone himself being banned from Linkedin and Twitter.

Billionaire Elon Musk reinstated Malone’s account on Twitter earlier this month.

Malone currently has over 819,000 followers and counting, and is a self-described "skeptic" of mRNA vaccines, according to his profile.

In one of his final tweets before being banned off Twitter in Dec. 2021, Malone shared a link to a video from the Canadian COVID Care Alliance titled, "The Inoculations For COVID-19 – More Harm Than Good – VIDEO."

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.