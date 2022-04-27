Tammy Bruce calls out ‘literal groupthink’ at Big Tech companies like Twitter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said on Thursday that the composition of Big Tech companies led to "literal groupthink."

Bruce was asked on "The Faulkner Focus" about employees of Big Tech companies donating almost exclusively to Democrats. Federal Election Commission data showed 98.7 percent of online donations made by Twitter employees in 2020 went to Democrats.

"This is why you see this singular point of view. It's literally groupthink. It moves you in a direction that you simply can’t pull it back from," said Bruce, adding it leads to people believing they have "sole possession of the truth."

BIG TECH CENSORED BIDEN CRITICISM MORE THAN 600 TIMES OVER 2 YEARS: REPORT

A new report published last Thursday tracked more than 600 cases of pro-Biden censorship on Big Tech platforms in two years.

The Media Research Center, through its CensorTrack database, said it found 646 cases of instances where people who criticized Biden on Twitter or Facebook had their comments deleted, received speech restrictions, or were outright banned.

The time-period for the study was between March 10, 2020, and March 10, 2022, which includes the time Biden was campaigning for president through his current occupancy of the White House.

Of the 646 cases, nearly a quarter involved those who were targeting for speaking about a New York Post story that investigated the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and his allegedly corrupt foreign business dealings.

The largest share of those who were censored in the 646 figure were those who posted content related to Biden’s notoriety for inappropriate contact – an issue that he was forced to address on the campaign trail.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Bruce said Elon Musk's impending takeover of Twitter is "the moon shot of freedom of expression" and could represent the most "significant action on public communication in the last 50 to 75 years."

She said in 2020, Americans saw how information could be suppressed as "Twitter acted as an assignment desk for all other media."

"Americans are pulling things back to what has made this country the greatest nation on earth."