Tammy Bruce scolds Trump haters that enabled Biden's 'unmitigated fiasco of a presidency'

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce condemned anti-Trump politicians and the media Tuesday for enabling a Joe Biden presidency that has resulted in a "catastrophe" in Afghanistan.

Bruce's blistering commentary on "The Fox News Rundown Podcast" came as Taliban leaders took control of the Kabul airport and marked the departure of the last U.S. plane from the country.

"So many people who supported and covered for Joe Biden during his absurd basement campaign, deliberately ignoring all the signs that he was not capable of being president, are now appalled and shocked by the catastrophe of Afghanistan," Bruce said.

"Who could have known? Well, everyone, that's who, including those who helped to usher in this unmitigated fiasco of a presidency."

Bruce blamed "petty and childish revenge" against Trump for overshadowing Biden’s "cognitive problems" and pushing aside the concept of "deliberative leadership focused on America's best interests."

"For those who chose to ignore that because they wanted personal revenge for hurt feelings or because Mr. Trump's victory threatened to ruin their grand career plans or imagined legacy, condemning Mr. Biden now will not bring them redemption," Bruce said. "This shocking debacle facing the world is also on them, and they know it."

Bruce warned that Afghanistan is not a one-off problem but part of a "collapse of reason and logic" on every issue including border security, energy independence, the economy, COVID-19 and crime.

"It's one more example of a completely inept and bungling clutch of fools setting this country on fire," she said.

"Biden has already caused extraordinary harm to the nation, which will likely take generations to repair."

Bruce called on anyone controlled by hatred, jealousy and revenge against Trump to admit responsibility, apologize and immediately stop their "idiotic scorched earth rhetoric."

"Everyone who has been distracted by their personal agenda regarding Mr. Trump should be ashamed of themselves and consider that perhaps the presidency is not the toy of the establishment, but a position determining the safety and future for hundreds of millions of Americans and is the only beacon of light and freedom for people the world over," she said.

"This madness, brought to you by the malignant narcissistic politicians and an establishment drowning and groupthink must stop. Right now, it has led us to an inconceivable American tragedy and monumental human catastrophe. The American people must choose to make them irrelevant in the face of the horrific consequences of business as usual."