Tammy Bruce takes down Dems' abortion 'health crisis' claims: 'Everything has to be an emergency'

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce shut down Democrats' claim that access to abortion is a ‘public health crisis,' noting that women can now go to local legislators to call for change. On "The Faulkner Focus" Friday, Bruce also called out Democrats for labeling numerous issues as ‘emergencies’ in order to push their agenda.

TAMMY BRUCE: Everything has to be an emergency, right? It has to be. Because then that allows them to do pretty much whatever they want. There is no public health emergency. As a matter of fact, Americans gained more freedom after that decision to reverse Roe versus Wade. It's the 21st century. All kinds of states have all kinds of abilities. Certainly some states, I think, have some draconian laws that, now, women are closer to their legislators, and they can make those changes. It does not belong with politicians or judges in that regard. It's about the people telling their representatives locally what they want. And that's what we have now. So there's no national emergency. Women can get birth control. Women can access abortions. It's a matter of whether or not they can do so in their own state and to what degree they have to go.

