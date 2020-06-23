Tammy Bruce: Tearing down statues is about 'Marxism' and erasing America's history

The removal of statues is not limited to a question over whether their message is suitable for current times, it is about “Marxism," Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce said Tuesday.

“The people controlling the narrative at this point are determined to cast everything in America’s history, much of which has been difficult, as bad. We had to go ahead and have the Civil War to correct a process that was been going on to end slavery,” Bruce told “Fox & Friends.”

Bruce said that the “Marxist dynamic” is not to have a conversation that includes the greater American community, which has been ongoing since the country’s inception.

“This is about erasing our past in its entirety,” Bruce said.

FROM GEORGE WASHINGTON TO ULYSSES S. GRANT: STATUES, MONUMENTS VANDALIZED EXTEND BEYOND CONFEDERATES AMID BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTS

President Trump said late Monday that anyone caught vandalizing monuments or any other federal property can be subject to arrest and face up to 10 years in prison.

The president’s latest statement follows an attempt to take down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Square near the White House Monday night, a second incident targeting the nearby St. John’s Church, and prior vandalism of the Lincoln Memorial and World War II Memorial.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump tweeted. “This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”

Bruce said that the push to remove statues is about “condemning” the United States with “no room for forgiveness.”

“If you noticed, all the condemnation about systemic racism and Americans are racist ... it is condemnation but with no space for reconciliation,” Bruce said.

“It’s gone from an argument of about Confederate statues to Gandhi was defaced, Andrew Jackson and the Lincoln Memorial," Bruce said.

"We've got to have a conversation that we are a complete part of ourselves, personally, and as a nation, the good and the bad, and not allow Marxists to erase our history and end up dividing all of us."