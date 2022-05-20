Tammy Bruce sounds off after liberal activist tells Congress men can have abortions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce reacted Friday to a pro-choice activist's statement to Congress that men can get pregnant and have abortions. Bruce joined "The Faulkner Focus" Friday, saying this is not what [women] have worked over the last 40 years to achieve in America.

TAMMY BRUCE: I feel a little out of focus after listening to that. You know, here we are, my generation, myself personally working for decades to recognize the differences women experience in society, working to get laws changed, working to get recognition of the contribution we make to society, the issue of birth, reproduction, equal treatment in the workplace because of who we are, because we're different. There's a difference between men and women. And to hear this, this is not, and I can tell you, women who are Democrats, who are liberal and who are conservative. This is not what we've worked for the last 40 years, is to have that young woman sit there speaking to Congress, which in and of itself used to never happen. And to say, sure, men can have children. I'm sorry. The fact of the matter is they cannot.

