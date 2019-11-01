Tammy Bruce: 'Abhorrent' for Katie Hill to blame others for her resignation

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said on Friday that Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill’s decision to blame others for her resignation was “abhorrent.”

“[Blaming] is the opposite of what she should be doing,” Bruce told “Fox & Friends.”

Hill, D-Calif., ripped into her political opponents on Thursday, denouncing what she called a "double standard" in politics that allegedly punished her while letting President Trump and others off the hook. Hill, a freshman who had been a rising star in her party, made headlines recently when the British news outlet, The Daily Mail, as well as the conservative news site Red State, reported on risque photos showing Hill and intimate text messages reportedly between Hill and a campaign staffer.

"I am leaving now because of a double standard," she said. "I am leaving because I no longer want to be used as a bargaining chip. I'm leaving because I didn't want to be pedaled by papers and blogs and websites, used by shameless operatives for the dirtiest gutter politics that I've ever seen -- and the right-wing media to drive clicks and expand their audience by distributing intimate photos of me -- taken without my knowledge, let alone my consent -- for the sexual entertainment of millions."

Hill claimed that she was leaving as men remained in Congress, the Oval Office, and the Supreme Court after being "credibly accused of acts of sexual violence" -- a clear jab at Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Hill announced her resignation on Sunday after a media firestorm was ignited by the news stories that revealed intimate details about her personal life.

"I'm leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality, and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse -- this time, with the entire country watching," she added while speaking on the House floor. She went on to cite "thousands" of threatening messages that made her fear for her life.

Hill's speech painted a picture in which misogynistic forces colluded to oust her from office.

Bruce, a Fox Nation host, pushed back on the notion that Hill was subject to a double standard and said women should be treated the same as men when it comes to these types of transgressions.

"That is part of asking for equality and expecting it. The turn to blame others for your own actions is abhorrent and it sends a message to cast yourself as a victim," she said.

