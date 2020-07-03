Tammy Bruce calls Ghislaine Maxwell case a 'very important' reminder women are as capable of evil as men

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce addressed the issue of "gender stereotypes" Friday while reacting to the story of a woman who claims Ghislaine Maxwell raped her between 20 and 30 times, beginning when the alleged victim was just 14 years old in 1991.

"Jane Doe," who wishes to protect her identity, told Fox News the abuse continued until she was 16 years old, and added that she is willing to take the stand and testify against Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and alleged madam.

"Having my own experiences, I think that women in general can relate to the issue of domestic violence, to people being abusive, etc.," Bruce said on "Hannity." "And I think that this is a dynamic where a lot of people, at the same time, can't imagine some of the things that this particular young woman is describing. But I think that we've got to realize and for me, this is important on the issue of gender stereotypes, especially as we move into the election season.

GHISLANE MAXWELL ARRESTED ON SEXUAL ABUSE CHARGES

"We keep being told that women are better than everyone else," she added. "That women are better than men, that women do things differently, that we're better leaders, we can be trusted more. And a very important thing to remember is, is that women are powerful and amazing and we are as capable [of being] as good as men are, as well as bad."

Maxwell was arrested Thursday in New Hampshire on federal charges of facilitating and participating in sexual abuse acts with minors. She faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I do think a lot of people are very nervous right now," Bruce said, "because she does hold, I would guess with what I've heard, a great deal of information about a lot of powerful people. And we're going to have to see how this plays out."

Fox News' Bryan Llenas contributed to this report.