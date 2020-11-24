Tammy Bruce: An entire generation is being conned out of a real education

An entire generation is being conned out of a real education, and "unscrupulous" and "greedy" teachers' unions are to blame, Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce said Tuesday.

"The Ingraham Angle" guest host began her monologue by highlighting the ongoing struggles that accompany remote learning, a method she claimed is being promoted by teachers unions "hell-bent on using the pandemic to their advantage."

Bruce's comments come after teachers' unions across America called for a halt to in-person learning last week as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

Although some state governments have relaxed health restrictions, allowing schools to reopen their doors with precautionary measures in place, the success of virtual learning amidst the pandemic has been a mixed bag.

"Schools all over our country are still shut down and kids have been forced into online learning -- and the cost has been staggering," Bruce said.

"For instance, in Los Angeles, schools saw a sharp drop in kindergarten enrollment, about 6,000 students. In St. Paul, Minn., 40% of high school students have failing grades, 40%. Even higher percentage of kids in Houston, Texas, are failing at least two classes.

"In our nation's capital, there's been a 14 percentage point drop among Black students in kindergarten through second grade who met literacy standards," Bruce continued. "And just 20 miles away in Fairfax County, Va., a new survey of academic performance in schools found that F letter grades are up -- are you ready for this? -- 83% this year. For Fairfax middle schoolers, F's are up 300%."

The system is failing its students, but things will only get worse under a Biden administration, Bruce warned.

Biden has previously expressed support for allocating millions of dollars toward "distance learning" rather than reopening schools for in-person instruction, as many students fear they will be forced to swap their desks for laptops and embrace remote learning for the long haul.