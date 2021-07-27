Swalwell affair with Chinese spy compromises US intel: Breitbart editor

A Breitbart report has revealed the Biden administration has explicit yet classified details of Rep. Eric Swalwell's intimate relations with Chinese spy Fang Fang, and editor Alex Marlow expressed on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" the grave advantage China has been given unto U.S. intelligence.

"Matt Boyle, our Washington political editor for Breitbart News, broke what are pretty explosive details about not just Swalwell’s sex life but the way our House intelligence committee is actually compromised," he said.

Marlow reminded that Fang Fang and Swalwell’s relationship was always assumedly intimate but now the classified report has confirmed so in detail, and the California Democrat has not denied it.

"This is deep penetration inside the Swalwell operation by the Chinese government."

"The only reason to keep this report a secret, to keep it classified, is to protect Eric Swalwell’s feelings, or maybe to save face for Pelosi or Adam Schiff… who’s covered for Swalwell this entire time," he continued. "It’s not a joke. This is a deeply compromised individual and we don’t know the extent to which he’s been compromised or if there are other spies out there."

Marlow said there’s no way of knowing if other intel committee members have had relations with secret Chinese agents since U.S. intelligence agencies refuse to disclose information on its members and their involvements.