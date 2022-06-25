Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Politics has 'crept into' debate on guns, Second Amendment rights: Virginia governor

Glenn Youngkin gives his take on gun control talks

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Virginia governor speaks on guns, crime Video

Virginia governor speaks on guns, crime

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sounds off on progressive policies on crime, Second Amendment rights and protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes on ‘One Nation.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., said politics has "crept into" discussions of the Second Amendment and gun control Saturday on "One Nation."

GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN: I'm a staunch defender of our Second Amendment, and I think what's happened is politics has crept into this issue. It doesn't mean that we shouldn't have a discussion about how we keep our kids safe in school, which is why we went to work right away. 

SUPREME COURT GUN DECISION SHOOTS DOWN NY RULE THAT SET HIGH BAR FOR CONCEALED CARRY LICENSES

I brought our secretary of education, I brought our secretary of public safety, our secretary of health and human resources together literally the next morning. We immediately pushed harder to get in our budget funding for school resource officers so every school can have one. We signed a bill that said that every school is going to have a safety audit prepared with law enforcement in order to keep kids safe. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE SECOND HALF OF THE INTERVIEW HERE:

Glenn Youngkin's parents raised him to listen Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.