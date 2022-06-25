Politics has 'crept into' debate on guns, Second Amendment rights: Virginia governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., said politics has "crept into" discussions of the Second Amendment and gun control Saturday on "One Nation."

GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN: I'm a staunch defender of our Second Amendment, and I think what's happened is politics has crept into this issue. It doesn't mean that we shouldn't have a discussion about how we keep our kids safe in school, which is why we went to work right away.

I brought our secretary of education, I brought our secretary of public safety, our secretary of health and human resources together literally the next morning. We immediately pushed harder to get in our budget funding for school resource officers so every school can have one. We signed a bill that said that every school is going to have a safety audit prepared with law enforcement in order to keep kids safe.

