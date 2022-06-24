Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade sparks supreme meltdown from liberal journos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion.

The end of Roe v. Wade came with the Court’s Friday decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case to allow Mississippi to implement a 15-week abortion ban. In order to uphold the ban, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision.

Now individual states have the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice altogether.

The Friday decision was a nightmare for abortion supporters in the liberal media.

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid slammed the decision, tweeting, "Shorter SCOTUS Christianists: women have no rights that states are bound to respect. Get pregnant, even against your will, and you become state property."

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote, "really 5-4 (put a pin in Roberts concurrance) for the most sweeping, radical withdrawal of rights, a full attack on 14th Amendment. Beyond words. Beyond reason."

"Oh s---," liberal journalist Molly Jong-Fast tweeted.

CNN's Edward Isaac-Dovere declared the midterms to be a battle between "Dems winning the popular vote in every pres election since 1992, Biden the most votes ever, they’re in the majority now vs 4 justices appointed by presidents who didn’t win the popular vote & a Senate filibuster enabled by senators who represent a minority of the population." He later corrected to note they had won the popular vote every time but once since 1992; George W. Bush won the popular vote when he was re-elected in 2004.

The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal lamented, "I'm sorry everybody. Just remember... the conservatives always promised to do this. And all the people who told you we were ‘hysterical’ were total liars."

Feminist author Jill Filipovic tweeted about expanding the Supreme Court, writing, "Public trust in the Court was already low, and this is going to (rightly) tank it. Democrats need to call for the expansion of the Supreme Court NOW."

She also tweeted, "We told you we told you we told you. THEY told you. This was all 100% predictable and everyone who accused feminists of being hysterical can truly go to hell."

Engadget technology reporter Andrew Tarantola went so far as to threaten, "Burn down the Supreme Court."

"Expand the court. Do it now, Dems. Run on it if need be, in the midterms," MSNBC host Mehdi tweeted in response to the news.

MSNBC contributor David Corn tweeted, "Please, let’s have no more bullshit from the right complaining about judicial activism from now on."

And The View co-host Ana Navarro wrote, "If keeping track, yesterday the Conservatives in the Supreme Court ruled against state rights regarding concealed weapons. Today, they ruled in favor of state rights when it comes to women’s bodies. They’re good with states regulating our uterus but not guns."