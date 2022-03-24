Judge Jackson a 'far-left activist': Cotton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson a "far-left activist" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"Judge Jackson is a far-left activist. She always has been," he said. "Just because she put on a black robe 10 years ago, she didn't change."

"Judge Jackson, like so many far-left activists, thinks that mandatory minimums for drug crimes are too harsh. Just like she apparently thinks that mandatory minimums for child pornography are too harsh. She consistently sentences on the lowest end of the sentencing guidelines, or even deviates downward from the sentencing guidelines."

Ingraham called her a "far-left activist who always — almost always — finds a way to sympathize with the criminals, not with the victims."

Cotton noted that Jackson apologized to a fentanyl kingpin for sentencing him to 20 years at his sentencing hearing in 2018, saying in 2020, when he returned for a "bogus COVID early release motion," she denied the motion but reduced his sentence by 7.5 years of her own accord.

"That's the kind of far-left activism we saw on display in the last two days."

In the last full year for which data are available, there were more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States, Cotton said.

"So that's not just 100,000 victims, but hundreds of thousands of loved ones, of parents and husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, children, friends who are being killed by the poison that is largely coming in across our uncontrolled southern border."