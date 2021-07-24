Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan slams Chris Cuomo, asks whether he 'also harassed and assaulted' women

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan slammed CNN anchor Chris Cuomo Saturday for using "absolutely all his power" to "smear" and "destroy" her and questioned whether it was because he had also harassed and assaulted women.

"Chris Cuomo used all his power, absolutely all his power (@cnn), to smear & try to destroy me. (in ways you haven't heard). Sad." she wrote on Twitter.

"Curious minds would ask: is it because he loves his brother or because he also harassed and assaulted women. I'm not curious. I already know."

Boylan, 36, a former aide to Gov. Cuomo, was the first accuser to go public with accusations that he had sexually harassed her. She is also running as a candidate to be borough president of Manhattan in New York City.

Boylan's tweet came shortly after the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division announced it would not launch investigations into nursing homes in New York and other states whose governors forced facilities to admit COVID-19 patients despite their vulnerable populations.

Following Boylan's and other's accusations, in May, Chris Cuomo was forced to address a stunning report from The Washington Post that revealed he participated in strategy sessions with Gov. Cuomo. The "Cuomo Prime Time" host admitted it was a "mistake" to participate in the calls, and offered an apology to his CNN colleagues for putting them in a "bad spot."

Cuomo also came under fire for chummy interviews with his older brother during the coronavirus outbreak, where the two would chide each other's looks and bicker over their affection for their mother before the anchor gave the governor a platform to tout his leadership amid the pandemic.

Cuomo had previously been barred from covering the New York governor, a rule that was apparently lifted by the network at the beginning of the pandemic and later reimplemented as the Democrat became engulfed in a tsunami of political scandals.

Last year, Cuomo was also heard denying apparent sexual misconduct allegations on a secretly recorded audiotape amid a conversation with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

In late February, Boylan alleged Gov. Cuomo had frequently made inappropriate comments to her, suggestively joking once that they should play strip poker. Following Boylan's accusations, at least seven other women came forward and accused the governor of sexual harassment, including one unidentified aide who claimed he groped her underneath her blouse without consent while she was at the governor's mansion last year.

Gov. Cuomo has apologized for making the women feel "uncomfortable," but has denied any inappropriate touching.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

