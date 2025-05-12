Expand / Collapse search
Pope Leo XIV

Sunny Hostin changes tune on Pope Leo XIV after learning of Haitian roots, declares 'we have a Black pope'

'The View' co-host was previously concerned over the American pontiff's past statements on the 'homosexual lifestyle'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Sunny Hostin exclaims we have a Black pope in new support for Pope Leo Video

Sunny Hostin exclaims we have a Black pope in new support for Pope Leo

Sunny Hostin showed newfound support for Pope Leo XIV on "The View" Monday after learning about his Black and Haitian background from his grandparents.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin revealed Monday she now "loves" Pope Leo XIV after discovering his "Black" background.

Hostin had previously expressed concerns about the new pontiff on Friday after his comments referencing the "homosexual lifestyle" resurfaced. On Monday, she spoke more optimistically about Pope Leo after learning his maternal grandparents were described as "people of color" on documents, with his grandfather’s original birthplace listed as Haiti.

"There’s one other thing that's very interesting to me because President Trump, as you remember, called Haiti a certain type of country," Hostin said. "As it turns out, our new American pope has Haitian and Black roots! So, we actually have a Black pope, apparently. It's a chef's kiss for me."

After Pope Leo was announced on Thursday, Hostin said she was "concerned" about the LGBTQ community based on a statement he made in 2012 as a bishop where he described how pop culture had fostered "sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel," including the "homosexual lifestyle" and "alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children."

VATICAN GOES VIRAL: TIKTOKERS FASCINATED BY POPE ELECTION

Pope Leo first meeting with media

Pope Leo XIV prays over members of the international media in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican on May 12, 2025.  (Domenico Stinellis)

Hostin on Monday said she was more encouraged by Pope Leo based on comments from 2023 which she thought showed he had completely changed his position.  

"He said, you know, he believes what Pope Francis believed is that a church is a church for everyone. The church is very inclusive. So, I'm liking this guy a lot! I'm loving the pope," Hostin said.

Her co-hosts Ana Navarro and Whoopi Goldberg also praised Pope Leo after he gave a speech earlier that morning voicing support for imprisoned journalists.

"He said he stands in solidarity with journalists who are imprisoned for reporting the truth and urged them to avoid ideological or partisan language. I like that. I'm digging him," Goldberg said.

"I love that one of his first acts was to meet with journalists and defend the right of journalists to be journalists and uncover the truth," Navarro added. "And I think it's so timely that we have an American pope because we are going through things in this country, and it is good to show the world that not all American leaders are the same. It's good to have an American that can denounce the things happening against immigrants here."

NANCY PELOSI WANTS NEWLY ELECTED AMERICAN POPE LEO TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST MASS DEPORTATIONS

Sunny Hostin and Pope Leo XIV

Sunny Hostin walked back her criticism of Pope Leo XIV on "The View" Monday. (Screenshot/ABC | Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"And it's good to have a Black pope," Hostin chimed in. 

She again touted that he is a "Black pope" when other co-hosts shared their excitement about Pope Leo. 

