Sunny Hostin changes tune on Pope Leo XIV after learning of Haitian roots, declares 'we have a Black pope'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin revealed Monday she now "loves" Pope Leo XIV after discovering his "Black" background.

Hostin had previously expressed concerns about the new pontiff on Friday after his comments referencing the "homosexual lifestyle" resurfaced. On Monday, she spoke more optimistically about Pope Leo after learning his maternal grandparents were described as "people of color" on documents, with his grandfather’s original birthplace listed as Haiti.

"There’s one other thing that's very interesting to me because President Trump, as you remember, called Haiti a certain type of country," Hostin said. "As it turns out, our new American pope has Haitian and Black roots! So, we actually have a Black pope, apparently. It's a chef's kiss for me."

After Pope Leo was announced on Thursday, Hostin said she was "concerned" about the LGBTQ community based on a statement he made in 2012 as a bishop where he described how pop culture had fostered "sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel," including the "homosexual lifestyle" and "alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children."

Hostin on Monday said she was more encouraged by Pope Leo based on comments from 2023 which she thought showed he had completely changed his position.

"He said, you know, he believes what Pope Francis believed is that a church is a church for everyone. The church is very inclusive. So, I'm liking this guy a lot! I'm loving the pope," Hostin said.

Her co-hosts Ana Navarro and Whoopi Goldberg also praised Pope Leo after he gave a speech earlier that morning voicing support for imprisoned journalists.

"He said he stands in solidarity with journalists who are imprisoned for reporting the truth and urged them to avoid ideological or partisan language. I like that. I'm digging him," Goldberg said.

"I love that one of his first acts was to meet with journalists and defend the right of journalists to be journalists and uncover the truth," Navarro added. "And I think it's so timely that we have an American pope because we are going through things in this country, and it is good to show the world that not all American leaders are the same. It's good to have an American that can denounce the things happening against immigrants here."

"And it's good to have a Black pope," Hostin chimed in.

She again touted that he is a "Black pope" when other co-hosts shared their excitement about Pope Leo.

