'The View' co-host argues black women have 'earned' representation as Biden's VP pick

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin argued on Friday that former Vice President Joe Biden should choose a black woman as his running mate in his bid for the White House.

Black women, she argued, are Democrats' most reliable voting bloc and deserve a "thank you" in the form of Biden's vice presidential pick.

"As a lot of people say, the VP pick is — it isn’t an incentive. It’s a thank you, and I think it should be a thank you to black women," she said.

"I think black women are going to have to carry the load in this election like they always do. We are their strongest voting base, and half of black women live in states where I think they are going to obstruct the vote. I think there won’t be mail-in voting.

"So, that means that black women are going to have to risk their lives during this pandemic to vote. They’re going to have to bring their sons and their brothers and their fathers and risk their lives to vote," she argued, adding that Biden's campaign was pulled "out of the grave" due to African-American support in South Carolina.

"We’ve earned that spot with our loyalty for decades, and so in my view, he should pick a black woman."

STACEY ABRAMS TOUTS HERSELF AS AN 'EXCELLENT RUNNING MATE' FOR BIDEN

Hostin's comments came after Biden vowed to choose a female nominee for vice president. Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams recently threw her hat in the ring, telling Elle that she would be an "excellent running mate."

"I think that Stacey Abrams, of course, is a good option although she hasn’t held office, and so that concerns me," Hostin said. "I think Kamala Harris is an excellent, excellent choice, but I think it should go to a black woman with experience."

Abrams lost her gubernatorial bid in 2018 but argued that her loss shouldn't define her as a politician.

“I may not have won the office, but what I was able to earn for the causes I serve has been extraordinary, and beyond anything I could have imagined," she said. "Apparently, I’m a really good loser."