Sunny Hostin sides with AOC's blacklist: Trump officials shouldn't be forgotten, 'need to be held accountable'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin appeared to side with the apparent blacklist proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., regarding people who helped President Trump carry out his agenda during his time in office.

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez floated the idea that "Trump sycophants" should forever be tied to their support for the president.

"Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?" the congresswoman tweeted. "I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future."

Hostin, who had previously expressed her disdain towards anyone who voted for Trump, did not seem bothered by the proposal that anyone who worked for him should face consequences.

"You know, I think that Trump, um, tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op. I think that Trump ripped children from their parents. I think that Trump called NFL players 'sons of bitches'... for exercising their First Amendment rights," Hostin said on Tuesday. "I think those people in his administration that not only drafted some of those policies but were complicit in some of those policies shouldn’t be forgotten. People like Kirstjen Nielsen, people like Stephen Miller, people like Kellyanne Conway, people like Vice President Pence who was woefully inadequate at his role of being the head of the coronavirus task force and people like Ben Carson and Betsy DeVos, I don't think that those people should be able to profit from their experience within the Trump administration and I don't think they should be forgotten and I don’t think we should look the other way.

She continued, "I think we need to remember because if you don't remember things, then past becomes prologue. I do think people need to be held accountable for their actions and um I don't think it's reminiscent of McCarthyism at all."

Last week, she shamed the over 71 million Trump voters, calling their support of the president "selfish."

“I’m not going to say that 50% of Americans are racist and sexist and homophobic but I will say that that tells me that they will look the other way to that kind of behavior, to the plight of their fellow Americans, if personally they feel that they are doing OK and that they will do better under that type of presidency,” Hostin continued.

“And that, I think, is despicable. It is un-American.”