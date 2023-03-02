Student-led protests take aim at unisex toilet policy: 'Make me extremely vulnerable and uncomfortable'

Teachers rushed to set off fire alarms when student-led "TikTok riots" broke out protesting unisex toilets in the wake of a movement that swept across the United Kingdom.

Students at Oasis Academy Mayfield school in Southampton, United Kingdom, chanted "toilet rights" taking aim at "unfair" new toilet rules.

When protests broke out on Monday, school officials threatened to revoke prom from year 11 students if they continue to take part in the demonstrations.

Similar protests took place at Weston Secondary School in Hampshire as students swarmed the playground to express how "uncomfortable" they feel having to use unisex bathrooms.

So-called "TikTok protests" took place as a nationwide student-led movement reportedly organized on the popular social media platform. Demonstrations occurred in Cornwall, Leeds, and North Yorkshire to South Essex and Lincolnshire, according to the Daily Mail.

"Unisex toilets make me feel extremely vulnerable and uncomfortable," a year 11 student from Oasis Academy Mayfield told the Daily Mail. "It feels sometimes as if I don't have as much privacy as I would like due to these toilets."

"Also, it is really damaging when I am not allowed to go to the toilet while I am on my period," the student added. "It feels as if I have to fight against the teachers for a basic human right, and it makes me wonder if our school is truly as progressive as they say they are."

Fox News Digital reached out to Oasis Academy Mayfield for a comment but they did not immediately respond.

The diversity, equity, and inclusion mantra has been a common practice among school districts and academic institutions across the U.S. and other western countries.