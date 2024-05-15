Expand / Collapse search
Stormy Daniels' husband says they'll probably leave country if Trump gets acquitted

'I don’t think it gets better for her,' Barrett Blade says

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
Stormy Daniels could leave the country if Trump is found not guilty, husband says

Stormy Daniels could leave the country if Trump is found not guilty, husband says

Fellow adult film star Barrett Blade talked about his wife’s next move during an appearance on CNN.

Stormy Daniels’ husband, fellow adult film star Barrett Blade, said the couple will likely move out of the United States if former President Trump is found not guilty in the landmark New York v. Trump case. 

"If Trump is found not guilty… I don’t think it gets better for her, you know? I think if it’s not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we’ll probably vacate this country," Blade said Tuesday on CNN. 

Prosecutors say Daniels was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about her claims of an alleged extramarital sexual encounter with Trump, which he has long denied. Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case that revolves around the alleged falsification of business records related to the payment. 

TOP 5 MOMENTS OF TRUMP TRIAL AFTER 'SALACIOUS' STORMY DANIELS TESTIMONY

Barrett Blade and Stormy Daniels

Barrett Blade and Stormy Daniels attend the 2024 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  ((Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

"If he is found guilty, then she’s still going to have to deal with all the hate," Blade said during an interview with Erin Burnett, noting Trump supporters would insist "she’s the reason" why he was convicted. 

"I don’t see it as a win situation either way," Blade said. "We would like to get on with our lives… she wants to move past this." 

LEGAL EXPERTS HAMMER STORMY DANIELS' TESTIMONY AT TRUMP TRIAL: 'DISASTROUS' RESPONSES WILL 'BACKFIRE'

Stormy Daniels stands in front of a pink background

Stormy Daniels could leave the United States if former President Trump is found not guilty, according to her husband.  (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

STORMY ALLEGES ONE-NIGHT STAND WITH TRUMP, AGREED TO LIE FOR HER $130,000 PAYOFF

Daniels took the stand last week and gave a highly detailed account of allegedly having sex with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel room in 2006. Daniels was described in trial media reports as talking fast, making jokes and often going beyond directly answering questions she was asked. Judge Juan Merchan at one point told prosecutors their witness was going into "unnecessary" detail.

Many celebrities have threatened to leave the country over Trump, although A-listers such as Chelsea Handler, Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus, Samuel L. Jackson, Barbra Streisand and Bryan Cranston never followed through. 

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg recently said she was "not going anywhere" after Trump shared a social media post mocking her past remarks about fleeing the country if he won the 2016 election.

Fox News Digital’s Hanna Panreck and Kristine Parks contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 