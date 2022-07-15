Expand / Collapse search
How stores can learn from casinos to stop repeat shoplifters: Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa

He reacts to serial shoplifters let loose in New York City

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa takes a page out of casinos' book to provide advice to stores besieged by repeat shoplifters on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa showed stores what they can learn from casinos to prevent serial shoplifting Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CURTIS SLIWA: What they've got to do is what the casinos do. If you or I were going in and playing poker or blackjack, and they thought we were counting cards, which should be legal, we would be banned in perpetuity in Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Atlantic City. And they would use facial recognition technology. They would all share that. These are private enterprises

FORMER NYPD COMMISSIONER REVEALS EXACT MOMENT POLITICIANS 'CREATED' CRIME CRISIS IN NYC

They're going to have to do the same thing. And they're going to have to get restraining orders from court that said, "Guys like McLucas, the smooth operator, and Michelle… who says, 'Hey, I'm a booster by profession,' — they have to be banned in perpetuity." Or this is just going to continue over and over and over. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

