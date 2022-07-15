How stores can learn from casinos to stop repeat shoplifters: Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa showed stores what they can learn from casinos to prevent serial shoplifting Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CURTIS SLIWA: What they've got to do is what the casinos do. If you or I were going in and playing poker or blackjack, and they thought we were counting cards, which should be legal, we would be banned in perpetuity in Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Atlantic City. And they would use facial recognition technology. They would all share that. These are private enterprises.

They're going to have to do the same thing. And they're going to have to get restraining orders from court that said, "Guys like McLucas, the smooth operator, and Michelle… who says, 'Hey, I'm a booster by profession,' — they have to be banned in perpetuity." Or this is just going to continue over and over and over.

