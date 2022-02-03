Expand / Collapse search
A review of Fauci's San Francisco restaurant

Steve Hilton said the Jackson Fillmore Trattoria 'was a sweet place'

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Fox News host Steve Hilton gives a review of Dr. Anthony Fauci's San Francisco restaurant on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Steve Hilton reviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci's San Francisco restaurant Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime," telling the host it "was a nice place."

Hilton quipped that the menu included "lockdown lasagna," "pizza Wuhan," and "triple-mask tiramisu," but admitted the food was "delicious" and he had "a wonderful meal." 

"The service was great, it was [a] good value. It was a sweet place," Hilton told Jesse Watters. 

FAUCI WARNS AMERICANS NOT TO INVITE UNVACCINATED RELATIVES FOR THE HOLIDAYS

"You know, I left there thinking, ‘If only Fauci 10 years or so ago had decided to retire and focus on his restaurant investments, maybe there’d have been no pandemic at all'," he added.

"That was his real calling, restaurateur, and I think we all hoped he would've followed that," Watters replied.

Hilton said had the chicken al gnocchi at the Italian-American Jackson Fillmore Trattoria in San Francisco, and dubbed the city "the home of the most extreme and crazy and unjustified lockdown in the country," when noting he had to display his vaccine card to enter the restaurant. 

The restaurant has masking measures and vaccination card protocols, Hilton noted.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID.  (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

    San Francisco.  (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

    Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) presents a display of the yearly pay received by Dr. Anthony Fauci.  (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

"Also, there was a very interesting item on the menu that I was convinced was Italian for ‘gain of function'," he quipped. "But I don't know. We didn't get to order that."

Watters reported that the restaurant received a Paycheck Protection Program loan of over $100,000 in April 2020. The loan has been entirely forgiven.

Fauci is the nation's highest-paid federal employee, with a net worth of over $10 million, Watters added. He is an investor in Jackson Fillmore Trattoria.

"We're not trying to tell everybody, ‘Boycott the restaurant.' Listen, the food looks good. It's just ironic that Fauci is a restaurateur when he's so busy bending the curve or whatever he wants to do."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.