Steve Hilton: Trump in a 'win-win' situation whether Democrats choose Biden or Bernie

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton predicted that President Trump will win reelection in November if either of the two top-polling Democrats wins their party's nomination.

Hilton told "America's Newsroom" Friday that the left wing of the Democratic Party appears "energized" by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., while former Vice President Joe Biden currently holds the top spot in the moderate lane.

Ed Henry pointed Hilton to recent polling that showed Sanders surging in Iowa, news which Hilton said should make Trump feel great.

"I think it shows something that actually President Trump said the other day: He’s the one they really want," Hilton said of Sanders.

"The energy in the Democratic Party is with that far-left wing in terms of the young activists, especially. That’s where all the money is being raised and where the energy is. Nobody’s ready to predict yet that Bernie will certainly do well. Biden will do well."

Hilton added that Pete Buttigieg's moderate popularity may somewhat muddy the results in forthcoming states, but that Biden and Sanders appear to be the top choices.

"To me, it’s a win-win for President Trump either way," he said. "Both these characters have huge flaws and drawbacks."

Hilton said Sanders' left-wing ideology and Biden's status as a "symbol of the swamp" will hurt their potential general election campaigns against the incumbent president.

He said Trump similarly dispatched Hillary Clinton in 2016 by similarly painting her as out of touch, too liberal and an entrenched member of the political establishment.

Shifting the discussion to Trump's impeachment, Hilton praised Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who announced late Thursday he would vote against calling witnesses to testify in the trial.

Hilton called Alexander's decision a "very measured statement from a very respected senator."

Alexander, 79, is retiring this year after three terms in the Senate.