Newt Gingrich: Adam Schiff's fake Trump-Putin conversation shows he's a 'pathological liar' and a 'deranged human being'

House impeachment manager Adam Schiff, D-Calif., continues to prove he is a "pathological liar" and a partisan as he leads the Democrats' efforts to convict President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, Newt Gingrich said Thursday.

Schiff's description of a hypothetical conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was the latest example, Gingrich, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, said during an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle."

"If the president went further and said to Putin in that secret meeting," Schiff said earlier in the day on the Senate floor. "I want you to hack Burisma, I couldn't get the Ukrainians to do it. And I'll tell you what, you have Burisma, and you get me some good stuff, then I'm going to stop sending money to Ukraine."

"Schiff, personally, is obviously a deranged human being," Gingrich observed.

"This is about Schiff. Schiff is a guy who is a pathological liar," added Gingrich, 76, a Pennsylvania-born former Georgia congressman who served as House speaker from 1995-1999.

He added that he believes Schiff is incapable of distinguishing between truth and falsehood and "lied" for years about Russian collusion.

"It all disintegrated. He looked like a fool. He learned nothing. He came back and lied again and again. Here we are at the end of the cycle, he goes back and decides to lie again. I think somehow people have to decide that Adam Schiff is a compulsive, uncontrollable liar."

Host Laura Ingraham said it was Schiff's second instance of creating a hypothetical conversation involving the president.

Trump himself has repeatedly lambasted the Burbank Democrat over his remarks to that extent in late 2019.

"Shorn of its rambling character and in not so many words, this is the essence of what the president communicates," he said at the time, going on to envision a discussion Trump would have with Ukrainian leaders.

"‘We've been very good to your country. Very good. No other country has done as much as we have. But you know what? I don't see much reciprocity here. I hear what you want. I have a favor I want from you, though. And I'm going to say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand? Lots of it."

"And I’m going to put you in touch with Rudy. You’re going to love him -- trust me. You know what I’m asking and so I’m only going to say this a few more times... And by the way, don’t call me again. I’ll call you when you’ve done what I asked,'" Schiff continued in part.

Gingrich said that if the House of Representatives were a "healthy" body, it would kick Schiff off the Intelligence Committee.

"How can you expect the president and the CIA and others to share secrets with a person who is this profoundly, publicly dishonest?"