Steve Hilton refutes Dems 24-hour impeachment argument in under four minutes

Steve Hilton responded to the Democrats' opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump Sunday after Trump's legal team announced Saturday that it would not use all the time allotted to them to present its case.

"The president's defense began yesterday and continues tomorrow. They say they don't need the full 24 hours they been given. Damn right," Hilton said Sunday on "The Next Revolution."

"The Democrats' case is so thin you don't even need 24 minutes to rebut it. In fact, tonight I'll do it for you in under four minutes."

On Saturday, Trump's legal team gave a 2-hour preview of their legal argument. All told, they'll have three days and up to 24 hours to launch the defense - the same amount of time as House managers -- but Trump lawyer Pat Cipollone told senators up front they would be "respectful" of their time and make their presentations shorter and less repetitive than Democrats.

"On their first article abuse of power, they [Democrats] say he [Trump] offered a foreign country to interfere in our election. No. If it's an American who's asking that's not foreign interference, it's opposition research," Hilton began.

"They say Trump abused power because he put his personal political interest over national security," he continued.

"That is total BS. The antitank missiles that they needed to fight the Russians were never part of a delayed security system. Trump sent those weapons. We don't even need to make these arguments," he went on.

Hilton slammed the House impeachment managers for making their case about Trump's "motive" in calling for an investigation into 2020 candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine -- which is at the heart of the Democrats' impeachment push.

"They are saying he needs to be removed from office because of his motive. Not because of what he did but why he did it. His motive, they say, is the impeachable abuse of power because it was self-serving, putting his personal political interest ahead of national interest. But on that basis, every U.S. President in history would be impeached.," Hilton continued.

Next, Hilton responded to the second impeachment article passed by the House in December, obstruction of justice.

"It's hard to imagine a more ludicrous basis but somehow they've pulled off that feat with their second article, obstruction of Congress," Hilton said.

"This thing Trump should be removed from office for not handing over information including witnesses, but that's literally part of checks and balances laid out in the Constitution. Congress asked and the executive branch said no, courts say no. You don't go straight to impeachment, the obstruction is so obviously laid up and stupid it's barely worth discussing," Hilton said.

Less than four minutes later, Hilton summarized his rapid-fire rebuttal:

"It was an abuse of power? It was normal politics." "It was an obstruction of Congress? It was normal checks and balances."

"And," he added, "yes you do need a crime, but no you haven't got one, Democrats. That's it, we're done."

"Acquit the president end this farce and-- for the love of God-- spend your time working on real issues that affect the real lives of the actual people you're supposed to represent like President Trump is doing every day," he concluded.