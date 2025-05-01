Steve Doocy announces new coast-to-coast hosting role on 'Fox & Friends'

After nearly 30 years of waking up to his alarm clock at 3:30 a.m., "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy will finally be able to hit the snooze.

The longtime host announced on "Fox & Friends" that "it's time for a change" that will allow him to spend more time with his growing family, while still continuing his hosting duties.

"After decades of getting up at 3:30 and driving into New York City in the dark, today is the last day I will host this show from the couch. I'm not retiring, I'm not leaving the show. I'm still a host, but it's time for a change," he said Thursday.

STEVE DOOCY OF ‘FOX & FRIENDS’ REVEALS A HAPPY CHRISTMAS TRADITION IN HIS FAMILY'S HOUSEHOLD

"Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media and a friend of mine for over 30 years, and I have been trying to figure out what a guy who's been getting up at 3:30 for two generations should do next. And Suzanne gave me a great option. To keep working on this show, just not every day."

Doocy said he'll now host three days a week and will be based in Florida. He said he will be reporting "coast to coast," including from areas of the U.S. that don't get as much coverage.

"When my kids were growing up, I never had breakfast with them," he said. "I was always here, Kathy did everything. But starting tomorrow, I'm going to have breakfast with my grandkids and my children whenever I can."

President Donald Trump also shared a special message to Doocy, thanking him for his fair coverage through the years and congratulating him on the transition.

STEVE DOOCY OF ‘FOX & FRIENDS’ REVEALS A HAPPY CHRISTMAS TRADITION IN HIS FAMILY'S HOUSEHOLD

"I just want to congratulate you on your new and probably enhanced role," the president said. "I just think you're a fantastic guy. You've always treated me fairly, sometimes a little more fairly than other times, but that's okay. You've been really stellar at what you do and at your craft, and you're going to continue, and it's really been an honor to have spent so much time with you and watching you and the whole group in the morning."

"It's the number one show in the business, and it's going to stay that way for a long time to come, and you were a big part of it," he continued. "So thank you for all of your service, because truly, it was service."

Doocy, who joined Fox News Channel at its inception in 1996 and began as ‘Fox & Friends’ co-host two years later, said he will be taking some time off to spend with his children and grandchildren before kicking off his new role.