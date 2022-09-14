Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Steube sounds alarm on Putin-Xi meeting: 'New axis of evil threatening the world'

Says Putin will seek help from China in war against Ukraine

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the upcoming meeting between Russia's President Putin and China's President Xi and what this means for the world.

RUSSIANS SET UP METHOD TO CONVERT WIRE CURRENCY INTO CHINESE YUAN, SPARKING FEARS OF ALLIANCE

GREG STEUBE: Well, you add Iran and North Korea in there and you have the new axis of evil threatening the world right now. What Putin is doing is he's asking the Chinese to help him in the fight in Ukraine. Ukraine's had some great successes and Russians have fought back and they need help. And the help that they can get for the Russians comes from the Chinese. So there's no doubt that the Chinese are helping them militarily in the region. He's probably going to ask him for military equipment, armaments, those type of things. They're also working with the Iranians. So that's exactly what this meeting is about. And it just shows you that they're openly telling the world that they are working together against the interests of the West.

