Stephen Miller: Regardless of party, this should 'terrify all Americans'

America First Legal Foundation founder Stephen Miller expressed concern over President Biden's recent comment regarding the MAGA movement on "The Ingraham Angle."

STEPHEN MILLER: You're setting the stage with this rhetoric to use the awesome power of the state to persecute political dissenters, to persecute traditional Americans, faithful Americans, conservative Americans, Bible-believing Americans. Just like you saw Garland weaponize the Department of Justice to go after parents objecting to critical race theory. You're going to see them using the powers of the security state to surveil Americans, to censor Americans, to silence Americans in full collusion with Big Tech.

DNC CHAIR JAIME HARRISON SAYS BIDEN BEING ‘CONSISTENT’ AFTER PRESIDENT CALLS MAGA ‘SEMI-FASCISM’

And so you are going to see, if we don't throw the radical left out of power, you're going to see our civil liberties stripped away in this country. And I think that's something that should terrify all Americans. I don't care if you're Republican. I don't care if you're Democrat. When Biden talks this way about people he disagrees with, he is saying any tactic, any measure, anything would be justified because these people are evil. That is truly frightening.

