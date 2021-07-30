Stephen Miller slams New York Times opinion essay that argues for non-citizens to vote

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller joined "Fox News Primetime" to weigh in on a New York Times opinion piece arguing that non-U.S. citizens should have the right to vote.

STEPHEN MILLER: The New York Times opinion piece is extraordinarily revealing for the mindset of the Left— which is they want to erode and ultimately erase the very idea of American citizenship. Voting is not just a right. It’s also a responsibility. You have to learn our country’s history, its culture, its language, its values to be able to make an informed decision about voting. That’s why this country has a naturalization process— a lawful process to go through to learn who we are and what we’re about. One of the things that we did during the Trump Administration that’s actually been reversed by President Biden was we actually improved and upgraded the naturalization process to put a greater emphasis on American history and American values.

...

...which is the entire goal. You know, when Susan Rice, who is currently the head of the Domestic Policy Council (which means she is responsible for overseeing immigration and policy in the United States) when she says what she did a few days ago—that dreamers are Americans—she’s engaged in purposeful lying and she’s engaged in an attack on the English language. Americans are Americans. Citizens are citizens and dreamers, so-called, are illegal immigrants, and when we deprive people of this country of their language —of their ability to be able to speak clearly—and to say: No, if you come here illegally you are not a citizen. You are not an American. You don’t have the right to vote in our elections. You do not have the right to occupy American jobs. These are not controversial thoughts. These are basic fundamental ideas to what it means to have and to keep a nation.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: