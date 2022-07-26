Expand / Collapse search
Former Trump adviser on Kamala Harris's job as vice president: 'Horrendously incompetent, totally useless'

Stephen Miller says the vice president is ill-equipped to deal with multiple crises

Kamala Harris has 'no ability to do anything useful whatsoever'

Former senior adviser to President Trump, Stephen Miller, joined 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss Kamala Harris's job as vice president.

Former senior adviser to President Trump, Stephen Miller, tore into Vice President Kamala Harris for her role, saying she lacks skill and experience on "The Ingraham Angle."

STEPHEN MILLER: I think they knew early on, we’ve all figured out, which is that she is horrendously incompetent, totally useless, has the speaking skills at best of a first-grader if you are being generous and has absolutely no ability to do anything useful whatsoever. And since they knew — it’s very sick, but they knew the border was going to be in a never-ending state of crisis, they figure they might as well lay that on her, even though of course we know that Joe Biden and this whole administration have the entire border disaster on their hands and conscious. 

