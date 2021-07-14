Stephen Miller calls Biden's handling of the border an 'impeachable offense'

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday to react to a report obtained by Fox News host Tucker Carlson claiming that the military was flying illegal immigrants slamming it as "absolutely not legal."

"It violates a wide series of immigration laws that delineate in great depth the precise rules and conditions for how you can enter the country and how you cannot enter the country... This is not about an administration that is unable to protect the border," Miller said. "This is about an administration that in a very purposeful, planned, deliberate, painstaking fashion has turned our Border Patrol and ICE agencies into resettlement agencies."

Earlier in the show, Carlson confirmed that the Biden administration used the US military to "secretly" move illegal immigrants throughout the United States, specifically out of the Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

Carlson read an email from Lt. Col. Matthew Burrows to his subordinates, which was obtained through a whistleblower. "Over the next few days, weeks or months," the note began, "you may see passenger aircraft on our ramp transporting undocumented non-citizens. Please review the attached public affairs guidance on the issue."

The email went on to instruct military members not to take photographs or post on social media. Carlson blasted the Pentagon for "firmly" refusing to protect the border during the Trump administration citing that it was "too political," but is now working to help the Biden administration "subvert" immigration law.

"The Pentagon has confirmed it to us, Spokesman Chris Mitchell described the flights from Laughlin as ‘noncitizen movement’ part of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's mission."

Miller discussed what he believes are the administration's true motives behind moving illegal immigrants throughout the country.

"This is a planned resettlement. The largest of its kind, I would suggest perhaps in the history of the world. In terms of the number of illegal border crossers being resettled into the interior of our country in violation of plain law."

Carlson asked Miller why Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doesn't just shut down the border himself to prevent the crossing. Miller cited Article Four Section Four of the Constitution.

"The government clearly has the obligation to protect any state in this country against invasion and domestic violence. It does not say that that has to be in the form of a nation-state actor. In other words, the Constitution doesn't say it has to be a state-led invasion. It's any large-scale, unwelcome, uninvited entry into a country. That would provide the constitutional predicate for exactly what you're describing."

Miller also took shots at the Supreme Court for not stepping in to help curb the immigration crisis: "I would also suggest it would provide the constitutional predicate for the Supreme Court, if they had the moral courage, to strike down this entire scheme, which is a blatant violation of our entire constitutional Republican form of government."

Miller claimed that Biden's handling of the southern border crisis is an "impeachable" offense.

"When Joe Biden put his hand on the Bible and swore an oath to take care of the laws we faithfully executed, to uphold, protect, and defend the Constitution, to ensure a Republican form of government to every state, he has violated every single one of those commitments. I will also add this, If that's not an impeachable offense, I can't imagine what would be."