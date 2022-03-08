Expand / Collapse search
Stephen Colbert knocked for downplaying gas prices: 'A clean conscience is worth a buck or two'

'Elitists don't care about normal people,' one commentator said

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Bartiromo on gas prices hitting $4 a gallon: US should not rely on Russian oil Video

Bartiromo on gas prices hitting $4 a gallon: US should not rely on Russian oil

'Mornings with Maria' and 'Sunday Morning Futures' host Maria Bartiromo joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss skyrocketing gas prices.

Critics slammed late night host Stephen Colbert Tuesday for downplaying the effect rising gas prices have had on Americans, saying he was "willing" to pay $4 a gallon for gas.

"Today the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high over $4 per gallon. OK, that stings, but a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. It's important. It's important. I'm willing to pay $4 dollars a gallon. Hell, I'll pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla," Colbert said.  

LIBERAL LATE NIGHT HOSTS STEPHEN COLBERT, SETH MEYERS DOWNPLAY DEMOCRAT LOSSES IN VIRGINIA 

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 19: Stephen Colbert for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert appears at the 73RD EMMY AWARDS, broadcast Sunday, Sept. 19. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

Political commentators, politicians, and more were quick to criticize the clip on Twitter.

Robby Starbuck, a Tennessee congressional candidate, said "elitists don't care about normal people" and that this described the Democratic Party "in a nutshell." 

Investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out that Colbert earns $15 million a year from CBS. Colbert is worth $75 million and is the wealthiest late night talk show host, according to Yahoo News.

Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain said that the majority of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and are "suffering from rising gas prices and can't afford a nice dinner out let alone to buy an electric car."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha weighed in as well, joking, "Stephen isn't remotely elitist."

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he would be banning Russian oil imports after facing bipartisan calls for the ban. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she was all for banning Russian oil last week. 

PELOSI FAVORS BANNING ALL RUSSIAN OIL IMPORTS INTO THE UNITED STATES

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"Putin's war is already hurting American families at the gas pump since Putin began his military buildup on Ukrainian borders," Biden said during his announcement. "And with this action, it's going to go up further. I'm going to do everything I can to minimize Putin's price hike here at home and coordination with our partners." 

President Biden listens during the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"Americans have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and made it clear we will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war," Biden continued.

He warned gas prices were going to get worse as gas hits a record average at over 4$ a gallon. Gas prices have been on the rise for several months, but have been worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

