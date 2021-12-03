Stephen Colbert declares 'we don't live in a democracy' as right-leaning SCOTUS considers abortion case

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert offered a grim assessment of the landmark abortion case that was brought in front of the Supreme Court this week.

Colbert began his monologue Thursday by knocking the "slightly less-trusted body" over concerns among the left that the lawsuit brought against Mississippi's abortion cut-off of 15 weeks into the pregnancy can result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade with a conservative-leaning court.

"We don't know ultimately what's going to happen other than we definitely know cuz based on what we heard from the justices, it is looking rough for Roe," Colbert told his audience.

The CBS star mocked Chief Justice John Roberts' inquiry during oral arguments about abortion ban precedent and suggested Associate Justice Clarence Thomas was "confused" for asking what specific constitutional "right" is at jeopardy.

"He knows it's his job to interpret the Constitution, right?" Colbert jabbed the justice.

He then took shots at Justice Amy Coney Barrett for linking the subject of infringing bodily autonomy to vaccine mandates, saying it's a "false analogy" since COVID is contagious and no one is asking for "bellies" to be masked to prevent "catching baby."

Colbert also warned the political consequences of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, citing a poll showing 60% of the population supporting the precedent versus the 27% who oppose, stressing "That's more than two-to-one."

"So, if it is this unpopular, why is everyone saying it's going to happen?" Colbert asked. "Well, I don’t want to get too technical but we, what’s the word, don’t live in a democracy."

"Five of the nine justices were appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote, the last three confirmed by a Republican senate who now represent 41 million fewer Americans than the Democrats. In fact, Republican Senators haven't represented a majority of the U.S. population since 1996! A lot has changed since 1996. Back then, the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor went to Kevin Spacey! And the Best Director was Mel Gibson!" he added.

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg similarly sounded the alarm, scolding the male justices for having a say in the abortion debate.

"Do any of you men have any eggs or the possibility of carrying a fetus? How dare you talk about what a fetus wants? You have no idea," Goldberg said. "I’m fine if you disagree with abortion, I have no problem with that. My problem comes when you tell me what I need to do with my doctor and my family. How dare you. How dare you!"