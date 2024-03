Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Comedian and late night host Stephen Colbert apologized on his show Monday after Princess Kate Middleton announced that she had cancer in a video message.

Middleton, 42, was the subject of intense scrutiny online and rumors over her apparent absence from public view, telling the world Friday that she had undergone major surgery earlier this year and had been diagnosed with cancer.

Colbert apologized for his jokes poking fun at Middleton on his show before her announcement.

"For the last six weeks to two months, everybody has been talking about the mystery of Kate Middleton’s disappearance from public life," Colbert said on his show Monday. "Two weeks ago, we did some jokes about that mystery and all the attendant … reporting about that."

"When I made those jokes, that upset some people, even before her diagnosis was revealed, and I can understand that," he continued, saying that he had previously made jokes that "have upset people in the past."

"But there is a standard that I try to hold myself to," Colbert said. "And that is, I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy."

Colbert said that he was hopeful that the Princess of Wales would make a swift recovery.

"Now, I don’t know whether her prognosis is a tragic one, she is the future queen of England and I assume she’s going to be getting the best possible medical care, but regardless of what it is, I know, and I’m sure far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family," he said. "Though I’m sure they don’t need it from me, I and everyone here at ‘The Late Show’ would like to extend our well-wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough."

"The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," a Kensington Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital. "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

King Charles III said he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace. He added that he has kept in the "closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law" during this time.

