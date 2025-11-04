Stephanopoulos praises Dick Cheney for anti-Trump stance in later years, says he set an example

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos praised former Vice President Dick Cheney on Tuesday following his death, lauding the Republican leader for standing up to former President Donald Trump in recent years.

On "Good Morning America," Stephanopoulos lauded Cheney for being willing to set aside his traditional support for the Republican Party.

"But he really set an example in the last couple of years. He said the Constitution and the rule of law is more important than any particular policies that he supported for years," Stephanopoulos said.

Cheney, the 46th vice president of the United States, died Monday night due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, according to his family. He was 84.

Cheney railed against Trump in his later years, supporting his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as she became a staunch opponent of the president in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Cheney cut a campaign ad in support of his daughter during her failed re-election bid in 2022, in which he said, "There has never been a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election, using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters rejected him."

Dick and Liz Cheney went on to endorse former Vice President Kamala Harris during her race against Trump in 2024.

ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl said Cheney's stance against Trump was consistent with his commitment to protecting the country from threats.

"And, look, it was a massive twist for a guy who had been one of the most partisan, deeply partisan Republicans of my lifetime. But he saw it as entirely consistent," Karl said. "His life was dedicated to protecting America from existential threats. And at the end, he saw Donald Trump and his movement as a threat to American democracy."

"Good Morning America" co-host Robin Roberts chimed in, saying, "He truly was country over party."