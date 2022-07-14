Expand / Collapse search
Stefanik rips Democrats' 'truly radical' abortion bill: This goes 'much further' than codifying Roe

Stefanik said she and fellow House Republicans will stand for life

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, responds to Democrats' calls for a "public emergency" declaration after the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, slammed Democrats' latest proposed abortion bill, arguing the measure is "truly radical." On "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday, Stefanik said she and her fellow House Republicans are proud to stand for life while condemning the bill that would allow late-term abortions nationwide.

REP. ELISE STEFANIK: House Democrats are putting on the floor the most radical abortion-on-demand paid for by the taxpayers up until and after birth just this week, I will tell you, that goes much further than codifying Roe, which is the talking point they use. As the American people learn more and more about this legislation, it is truly radical. 80% of the American people oppose late-term abortions. Yet this bill, as I said, provides taxpayer funding and legalizes abortion nationally up until and after birth in terms of babies that are born alive, particularly those premature babies. House Republicans, we are proud to stand for life. We are proud to stand in opposition to any taxpayer dollars going towards funding abortion. We will oppose this bill and the Democratic Party has shifted. It was not so long ago that the Democrats' own platform was abortion should be safe, legal and rare. How much that has changed to on-demand paid for by the taxpayers up until birth.

