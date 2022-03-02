State of the Union: 'The Daily Show' deletes tweet mockingly comparing Biden to drained iPhone battery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Daily Show" appeared to quickly backtrack on its tweet mocking President Biden during his State of the Union address.

Biden's speech lasted roughly one hour and two minutes, but before he concluded his speech, the satire news show's Twitter account seemed to indicate he was losing steam, sharing an image of a drained iPhone battery.

LIBERAL PUNDITS GUSH OVER BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS: ‘UNCLE JOE IS BACK!’

"Biden [right now]," read the tweet.

The tweet sparked backlash from the left, fueling accusations of ageism. The tweet was quickly deleted.

"The Daily Show" did, however, keep other tweets gently mocking Biden as well as other lawmakers who attended the State of the Union address, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for his viral premature applause and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who were seen shouting together in the middle of Biden's speech.

Liberals were largely complimentary of Biden. CNN anchor Jake Tapper called his performance "very solid" while CNN commentator Van Jones declared "Uncle Joe is back" and that it was him "at his best."

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said Biden "delivered," claiming his speech was "more bipartisan than one could have imagined."

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert described the State of the Union address as a "rollercoaster ride of rip-roaring reasonableness."