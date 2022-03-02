Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

State of the Union
Published

State of the Union: 'The Daily Show' deletes tweet mockingly comparing Biden to drained iPhone battery

Biden supporters bashed the Comedy Central show

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Biden’s address was ‘lie after lie’ to the American people: Newt Gingrich Video

Biden’s address was ‘lie after lie’ to the American people: Newt Gingrich

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich discusses with ‘Hannity’ Biden’s State of the Union address and the rhetoric disguising the left’s failing agenda.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Daily Show" appeared to quickly backtrack on its tweet mocking President Biden during his State of the Union address. 

Biden's speech lasted roughly one hour and two minutes, but before he concluded his speech, the satire news show's Twitter account seemed to indicate he was losing steam, sharing an image of a drained iPhone battery.

LIBERAL PUNDITS GUSH OVER BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS: ‘UNCLE JOE IS BACK!’

"Biden [right now]," read the tweet. 

The tweet sparked backlash from the left, fueling accusations of ageism. The tweet was quickly deleted. 

"The Daily Show" did, however, keep other tweets gently mocking Biden as well as other lawmakers who attended the State of the Union address, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for his viral premature applause and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who were seen shouting together in the middle of Biden's speech. 

Trevor Noah arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. ()

Trevor Noah arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. () (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Liberals were largely complimentary of Biden. CNN anchor Jake Tapper called his performance "very solid" while CNN commentator Van Jones declared "Uncle Joe is back" and that it was him "at his best."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said Biden "delivered," claiming his speech was "more bipartisan than one could have imagined." 

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert described the State of the Union address as a "rollercoaster ride of rip-roaring reasonableness." 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.