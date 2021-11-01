Bongino rips liberal St. Louis mayor for downplaying sound of gunshots: 'They could stop it'

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino blasted St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones after she normalized gunfire that erupted during a press conference. Bongino joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss her remarks, calling her downplaying of potential violence "pathetic and disgusting" after Jones explained that her son falls asleep to the "lullaby of gunshots" on a nightly basis.

DAN BONGINO: You know what the most pathetic part about that was watching it now for, I've seen it a couple of times, is that she acts like she has no control over it whatsoever. Like, my gosh, there's nothing we can do. What would be a model to stopping gunshots and dead people in the street? Well, I don't know, maybe do what they did in New York City when I was a police officer there. Enforce the law. Use broken windows policing and enforce the petty crimes, like turnstile jumping, because those are the same people, the turnstile jumpers, who go on the train and rob people. They know. The most disturbing part about this, even like there's a more disturbing part than gunshots in the street, is that they could stop it. And they choose not to.

